Brad Pitt's Creating 'False Narrative' About Angelina Jolie, 'Truth' Behind Winery Sale 'Has Not Been Made Public,' Source Claims

Angelina Jolie has been telling her inner circle that her ex-husband Brad Pitt is attempting to make her look bad with his new lawsuit over their winery — and she's ready for the "truth" to come out.

The Maleficent star was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by Pitt accusing her of secretly selling her portion of Chateau Miraval S.A. to a Russian oligarch — despite his claim they both promised not to sell their shares without the other's consent to the buyer.