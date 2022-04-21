Angelina Jolie Allegedly On The Hunt For 'Damaging' Info Against Ex Brad Pitt In FBI Lawsuit

"There is little precedent for the FBI sharing information about an investigation that was closed with no charges," a legal insider told Page Six in an update on Thursday. "Angelina is likely looking for a morsel of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him."

"This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that likely does not exist in FBI notes and make it public," the insider added.

High-powered attorney Amanda Kramer is taking on Doe's case, adding more fuel to speculation that Jolie is behind the lawsuit, given the plaintiff also has "public status."