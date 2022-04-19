Is Angelina Jolie Suing The FBI Over Sealed Records In Connection To Brad Pitt Assault Investigation?

Amanda Kramer, who used to be the human trafficking coordinator at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, is representing Jane Doe.

“I’m unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has sought to preserve the family’s privacy,” Kramer told POLITICO. “Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for help and trauma care and legal protection for their children and themselves. Our client has been seeking such records for years and has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive those much-needed records. Legislative remedies are necessary.”