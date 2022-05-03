She's Back! Sharon Osbourne To Return To American Television After 'The Talk' Debacle

Back in March 2021, Sharon and her then co-hosts were discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down special, in which the couple accused the royal family of racist behavior. Osbourne defended Morgan's comments on the family and some fans felt she was talking over Sheryl Underwood while speaking her mind.

Sharon later said the ordeal was game-changing (and not in a good way) for her career in the United States. "My phone as far as my TV career [in America was concerned] was nonexistent, not one call. Nothing," she said during an interview with The Sunday Times. "In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead."

While appearing remotely on a new episode of her U.K. program, Sharon shared that she and her kids have caught COVID after she rushed to Ozzy's side in Los Angeles following his diagnosis. Fortunately, it seems he is on the road to recovery.

Sharon announced, "He's doing much better, thank you!"