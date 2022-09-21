'CBS, Go F--- Yourselves!' Sharon Osbourne Reveals Behind The Scenes Showdown At 'The Talk' After Being Labeled Racist

"I wanted to look into the camera and say, “f--- you, f--- you, f--- you, f--- you, and CBS, take that!" she said, holding up her middle finger in RadarOnline.com's exclusive clip of Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.

Despite her rage, Osbourne managed to keep it together.

"But I couldn’t do that. Can you imagine if I’d have done that, what it would’ve done? It would’ve been suicidal for me to do that, but that’s what was inside me. And I honestly wanted to say, ‘CBS go f--- yourselves," she added.