Sharon Osbourne Lands New Television Job, One Year After Being Fired From 'The Talk'

Ironically, the show is called The Talk UK and will also feature a show hosted by Piers Morgan, Osbourne's dear friend who she fiercely defended which lead to her exit.

On Thursday, The Talk UK posted a video on Twitter showing Piers listing off the requirements he seeks from a co-worker.

He says the network is looking for someone opinionated, fearless, and isn't afraid to speak their own mind. Most importantly, Piers adds they want "somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news." Enter Sharon stage right.