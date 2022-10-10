Leggy Ivanka Trump Escapes To London With Husband Jared Kushner Following Ex-Pal Kanye West's Explosive Tirade

"They love to look at me or look at Trump like we are so crazy and they are the businessmen," Ye told Carlson before taking his first shot at Jared.

"When I think about all of these things that Jared doesn't get enough credit for with his work - his work in Israel, what is this, you know what he made peace treaties, you know the facts on this right here?" he said with a laugh. "I think it was to make money."

The star continued, "I think that's what they are about is making money, I don't think they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money."