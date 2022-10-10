Leggy Ivanka Trump Escapes To London With Husband Jared Kushner Following Ex-Pal Kanye West's Explosive Tirade
Ivanka Trump flaunted her relationship (and her killer legs) while escaping to London with Jared Kushner following Kanye West's verbal diarrhea against her husband. Donald Trump's daughter, 40, and his son-in-law, 41, were spotted across the pond over the weekend, just one day after their former pal unleashed a full-blown tirade against Jared and his brother, who happens to be Karlie Kloss' husband, Josh Kushner.
Ivanka and Jared appeared unbothered by Ye's latest stunt. The couple, who married in 2009, seemed to be having a great time when they stepped out of the private members club Oswald's at 12.30 AM on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ignoring Ye's diss about her money-hungry husband, the former first daughter showcased her wealth by rocking an outfit that costs over $6,000!
In the photos, Ivanka dangled her long limbs for the world to see in a $1,320 black Miu Miu mini skirt. The mom of three paired her mico-mini with a matching Miu Miu jacket that retails for $5,500. As if her outfit didn't scream enough money, Trump's daughter slipped into a pair of $815 Gianvito Rossi heels for the occasion with her husband.
Their date night marks the first time the couple has been seen since Ye praised Ivanka and trashed Jared — not once, but twice. As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye didn't hold back when he sat down with Fox's Tucker Carlson on Thursday, turning his one-time friends into target practice.
Ye and Ivanka's husband had been buddies for years. The Donda rapper was even seen in Telluride with the couple in August 2020. He even praised Jared in a Forbes article last year. It's unclear when Ye's friendship with Jared — who recently underwent his second cancer surgery — went awry.
But Ye made it clear — there's no love lost with Trump's former senior advisor.
"They love to look at me or look at Trump like we are so crazy and they are the businessmen," Ye told Carlson before taking his first shot at Jared.
"When I think about all of these things that Jared doesn't get enough credit for with his work - his work in Israel, what is this, you know what he made peace treaties, you know the facts on this right here?" he said with a laugh. "I think it was to make money."
The star continued, "I think that's what they are about is making money, I don't think they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money."
Ye didn't stop there either. "After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like, wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back, being very much a handler," he added.
Before his interview with Carlson, Ye didn't mince his words, posting "f--- Jared" on Instagram. The Grammy winner followed that up by writing, "Ivanka is fire."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye's pals are worried the rapper is on the brink of a psychiatric break following a string of bizarre behavior that is turning his closest friends into enemies.