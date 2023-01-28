Beyoncé Ducks From Cameras As She Returns Home Following Backlash Over Controversial Dubai Concert

Beyonce tried her best to hide from the paparazzi at the Van Nuys Airport on January 26, when she and her husband Jay-Z returned to the United States following her controversial performance in Dubai, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the Break My Soul singer was criticized over her decision to perform at the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel in Dubai due to the UAE's anti-LGBTQ policies.

Many felt Beyonce's acceptance of $24 million for the gig placed profits before her loyal fanbase.