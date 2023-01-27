Vladimir Putin 'Got A Kick Out Of' Pamela Anderson During Visit With The Kremlin For Her Animal Rights Work

Actress and model Pamela Anderson dropped a shocking claim about Russian President Vladimir Putin that dated back to her animal rights work. The Baywatch star shared that the Kremlin leader "got a kick out of her" when she visited with government officials to stop the import of seal byproducts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anderson shared the wild tale during an interview for her upcoming memoir, Love.

The 55-year-old animal rights activist revealed how she charmed the Kremlin leader and spilled about her booze-filled night with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange while he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.