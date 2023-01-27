Vladimir Putin 'Got A Kick Out Of' Pamela Anderson During Visit With The Kremlin For Her Animal Rights Work
Actress and model Pamela Anderson dropped a shocking claim about Russian President Vladimir Putin that dated back to her animal rights work. The Baywatch star shared that the Kremlin leader "got a kick out of her" when she visited with government officials to stop the import of seal byproducts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anderson shared the wild tale during an interview for her upcoming memoir, Love.
The 55-year-old animal rights activist revealed how she charmed the Kremlin leader and spilled about her booze-filled night with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange while he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
Anderson has been on a crusade to set the record straight after decades of rumors about her life and romantic connections.
After she dissed Hulu's Pam & Tommy series — and wouldn't acknowledge the actress who was cast to play her — Anderson decided to tell her life's story through the release of a memoir and Netflix documentary.
During an interview with Variety, Anderson recalled her days as an animal rights activist and a trip to Russia, where she lobbied the Kremlin to ban the import of seal products.
The former Playboy model nonchalantly talked about being seated at a table with the Eastern European leaders — and claimed Putin was tickled pink by her visit.
"I’d be at the Kremlin, sitting at the table, and everybody would be there," Anderson recalled her trip to Russia. "Putin was only in the room once, but he heard of everything. I would get messages from other people that he was pleased that I was there."
"He kind of got a kick out of me," Anderson jokingly added.
She continued to reveal unknown stories from her past — including a close relationship with the WikiLeaks founder.
Anderson revealed that she met Assange in 2014 through the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.
After they connected, Anderson shared that she would frequently visit him at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he sought political asylum before his arrest.
Anderson shared that the two would often drink Mezcal "through the night" and claimed their time together was "romantic because it was so inspirational."
"He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating," Anderson said of her friendship with Assange. "So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories."
Their unique friendship prompted relationship rumors, which Anderson denied but admitted that she was "very close to him."
After Assange's asylum was withdrawn in 2019, he was arrested by British authorities and continues to fight extradition to the United States, where he would face charges under the Espionage Act.
Anderson said she is not able to visit him but revealed that she wrote him letters, which were read to him in jail by his attorneys.