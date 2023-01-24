REVEALED: Pamela Anderson Labeled A 'Homewrecker' By Estranged Husband's Ex Before Marriage Fizzled Out, Slammed Short-Lived Union As 'A Facade'
Playboy pin-up Pamela Anderson was accused of breaking up a happy family to lock down her now-estranged husband, Dan Hayhurst, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Stacked alum was blasted as a homewrecker by Hayhurst's former flame, Carey, who claimed that she had been living with the handyman for five years as a blended family when Anderson hired him in 2019 to fix up her home and a love affair bloomed.
As the actress reflects on her life story in the gripping and emotional docuseries Pamela, A Love Story, which is told from her own account, RadarOnline.com has looked back on her latest romance and the turmoil that came along with it.
Carey said that Hayhurst first showed no interest in the Baywatch bombshell, alleging that he "really didn't seem to get on with her at all" when she addressed the pair's connection in 2021, claiming that things changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"Dan would stay at her house and not come home," Carey recalled at the time. "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed. It's all a facade," she snapped.
Carey said her romance with Hayhurst swiftly ended "because of the affair" the twosome started "while he was still with me."
When it comes to how they met, she said it was on a dating app. Despite never getting hitched, they were committed to each other and he lived under one roof with Carey's daughter and his two children.
"We did everything together," she recalled. "It was always us."
After sensing a change in their dynamic, Carey said she asked Hayhurst if he was romantically involved with Anderson, to which he allegedly confessed having "crossed the line" before apologizing and moving out that summer.
"It's sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved," Carey said. "We were all totally blindsided by this … And it's not just me and the kids."
Anderson would ultimately file for divorce from Hayhurst in January 2022, marking the end of her fifth marriage.
She was first married to rocker Tommy Lee, whom Anderson later described as her only true love. She wed and divorced performer Kid Rock in 2006.
Anderson went on to tie the knot with music producer Rick Salomon twice, first in 2007, which ended with an annulment. They wed again in 2014 before Anderson filed for divorce.
She married film producer Jon Peters in 2020 and divorced him 12 days later.