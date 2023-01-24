Robbie Williams’ Wife Ayda Field Not Taking Lisa Rinna’s Spot On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Season 13 is expected to start shooting in the next couple of days. The returning cast members are Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke. Another source said the cast feels like Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return.

Earlier this month, Rinna announced her exit from the show. She told RadarOnline.com, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"