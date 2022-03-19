Drake Forks Up $75 Million For Robbie Williams' Massive 10 Bedroom Beverly Hills Mansion

The enormous property is a 10-bedroom estate spread across three acres of land in Beverly Hills. Williams reportedly sold the property to the hip hop star in an off-market deal with details surrounding the purchase set to be disclosed when the deal is officially completed.

The 25,000 square foot estate home has 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. The amenities included in the purchase include an eleven car sized garage, a wine cellar, a game room, a gym, a private screening room, a tennis court, two massive yards, an outdoor kitchen and an Olympic sized mosaic tiled pool. Everything a rapper worth $150 million could ask for.