Dr. Dre's Ex Wife Nicole Young Seen For The First Time Since Winning $100 Million Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre had to fork over $100 million to Young in the divorce settlement after the two called it quits. Dre initially thought he would only have to fork over $2.5 million of his $829 million net worth - even going so far as to throw a "Divorced AF" party with balloons and everything. But, ultimately, the rapper later agreed to the much larger settlement.

The prenup prevented the mom-of-two from taking half of the rap icon and music mogul's assets, and specified that she'll have to pay her own legal fees. Dre joked that his wife would have been able to afford to make an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show as a "friendly ex-wife" if only she had settled last year.

Dr. Dre's Alleged Baby Mama Kili Anderson Attends Super Bowl After-Party, Spotted With Mogul's Friends