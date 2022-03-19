Dr. Dre's Ex Wife Nicole Young Seen For The First Time Since Winning $100 Million Divorce Settlement
Dr. Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young has finally popped back up online after going MIA since landing $100 million in a divorce settlement from the famed rapper.
Young recently posted an album of photos to her Instagram for the first time in over 6 months, showing off the now single mom-of-two ready to take on the world.
Young posted four photos to her Instagram account. One of the photos shows the newly single 52-year-old mother rocking a thigh high grey dress along with some black string high heels standing beside her and Dre's 18-year-old daughter Truly Young while giving her the stink eye.
The other photos include two selfies, and a pic of her sitting down showing off her legs and flaunting her new expensive F-patterned handbag.
Dr. Dre had to fork over $100 million to Young in the divorce settlement after the two called it quits. Dre initially thought he would only have to fork over $2.5 million of his $829 million net worth - even going so far as to throw a "Divorced AF" party with balloons and everything. But, ultimately, the rapper later agreed to the much larger settlement.
The prenup prevented the mom-of-two from taking half of the rap icon and music mogul's assets, and specified that she'll have to pay her own legal fees. Dre joked that his wife would have been able to afford to make an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show as a "friendly ex-wife" if only she had settled last year.
Young was able to keep 4 out of the 10 vehicles they owned as a couple, as well as a king's ransom worth of jewels, cash and luxury items the two amassed together over their years together.
Dre, however, was able to keep all seven of his properties comprised of his home in Malibu, two in Calabasas, a $100 million estate in Brentwood, and three other residences scattered across the Los Angeles area.
Dre and Young were together for over two decades before deciding to call it quits. Young allegedly served the famous rapper with divorce papers during the funeral of his late grandmother back in October 2020.
