'Disgusting!' Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Wearing Noose-Inspired Necklace After Lion Dress Faux Pas At Paris Fashion Week

In the fashion world, being controversial isn't necessarily a bad thing — unless you're Kylie Jenner. The reality tv star-turned-business mogul was slammed for adorning her neck with a bizarre noose-inspired necklace from Givenchy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Outrage for the Paris Fashion Week accessory came after Jenner and fellow celeb pals were accused of glamorizing animal cruelty at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show earlier this week.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 25-year-old billionaire wore a dress that featured the faux head of a lion — sparking backlash at the apparent promotion of poaching endangered animals for fashion.

Paying no mind to critics, Jenner appeared to up the ante hours later by showing off her "out of touch" jewelry choice.