'Disgusting!' Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Wearing Noose-Inspired Necklace After Lion Dress Faux Pas At Paris Fashion Week
In the fashion world, being controversial isn't necessarily a bad thing — unless you're Kylie Jenner. The reality tv star-turned-business mogul was slammed for adorning her neck with a bizarre noose-inspired necklace from Givenchy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Outrage for the Paris Fashion Week accessory came after Jenner and fellow celeb pals were accused of glamorizing animal cruelty at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show earlier this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 25-year-old billionaire wore a dress that featured the faux head of a lion — sparking backlash at the apparent promotion of poaching endangered animals for fashion.
Paying no mind to critics, Jenner appeared to up the ante hours later by showing off her "out of touch" jewelry choice.
Jenner paired the silver cuff noose-inspired necklace — which first appeared in Givenchy's 2022 spring collection in October 2021 — with a slinky, body-hugging bright blue dress and hot pink rhinestone boots.
Aside from the necklace, Jenner kept her accessories simple and allowed the controversial piece to shine.
There was no hiding the beaming silver around her neck — and critics wasted no time taking to the internet to bash the Kylie Cosmetics founder for wearing it.
"This woman has black children. This is so disgusting. It's not ok to just say 'she probably doesn't know' — she needs to know," fired off one Reddit user. "Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal side of it. It’s wrong in so many ways."
Other users chimed in on Jenner's personal responsibility to understand the symbolic meaning of a noose, aside from its blatantly obvious representations.
- Kylie Jenner Accused Of Glamorizing Animal Cruelty After Wearing Faux Lion Head At Paris Fashion Week
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Call It Quits, Remain Committed To Being 'Great Friends And Great Coparents': Source
- Shine Like The Stars! The Best Celebrity Beauty Brands To Shop This Holiday Season — Get The Look
"This family really needs to educate themselves on black history considering 9 of their kids/nieces/nephews/grandkids are biracial," replied another user. "There’s really no excuse for this stuff, they have all the resources to learn if they want to."
Another user on Twitter brought up the mental health crisis that has affected countless individuals and their families across the country.
"A bit avant garde, but more atrocious ethically in more ways than one," read the tweet. "Considering how many <TW> people hurt themselves, and how many people were forcefully put in one. Disappointed, but not surprised."
While comments defending the billionaire were few and far between, some suggested her stylist should be scrutinized for the jewelry choice.
"Wearing this two years after, when her stylist knows how people felt about it…is a CHOICE," read a Reddit comment.
Another comment on Twitter stated, "between that and the lion head dress her true colors shine through."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jenner's rep for comment.