Kylie Jenner Exclusive Details Kylie Jenner Accused Of Glamorizing Animal Cruelty After Wearing Faux Lion Head At Paris Fashion Week By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 23 2023, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner made the ultimate fashion faux pas when she stepped out wearing a lion head, with many accusing her of glamorizing animal cruelty despite it being fake, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Kylie's mishap went down at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday for fashion week — leaving animal activists roaring.

The Kardashians star wore a Daniel Roseberry creation, rocking a black strapless gown with a giant lion head as the highlight. Kylie made it clear that the animal accessory was a "faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials," but that didn't stop haters on Twitter from lighting her up.

"First off, dem yt ppl SHOULD NOT BE WEARING ANYTHING LIKE THAT ESPECIALLY SINCE THEIR COUNTRIES DO NOT HAVE THOSE ANIMALS ROAMING AROUND," one outraged user commented. "Sooooo we just gone be okay with a lion head on the shoulder n call it fashion now?" asked another. "Even if it's fake, she shouldn't glamorize animal cruelty," shared a third. "PETA about to be pissed," wrote someone else.

Others cracked Lion King and Coming To America jokes at Kylie's expense. "Mufasa ain't asked to be there. Let that man rest in piece," one jokester wrote. "King Jaffe Joffer wore it best," added another. However, she wasn't the only star in the lion head on their dress.

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk sported another version of the dress while walking the runway as Kylie sat in the first row. A video showed the awkward encounter, with Kylie showing little expression while discovering she matched her former brother-in-law's ex. While it's likely she knew the dress would be featured in the show, she probably didn't know it would be Irina rocking it. The backlash keeps coming for Kylie, with little negative chatter targeting Irina despite her wearing the same thing.

Kylie's fashion hiccup came just days after she was forced to clear up the confusion about her 11-month-old son's name. After leaving fans high and dry after revealing that she changed his birth name (Wolf), she announced her second child with Travis Scott's name, Aire, pronounced like Air. RadarOnline.com is told Aire means "Lion of God," but her dress was NOT an homage to him.

