'Why Would I?' Kylie Jenner DENIES Posting Rare Pics Of Son To 'Cover Up' Balenciaga Scandal
Kylie Jenner is speaking out, denying she shared rare pictures of her son to distract and "cover up" the scandal surrounding Balenciaga, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kylie, 25, went on the defense after several TikTok users called out the makeup mogul for posting never-before-seen shots of the second child she shares with Travis Scott. The little man, whose name has not legally been changed from Wolf, is almost 10 months old — causing many to express suspicion over why she chose now to share glimpses of him.
When user @psychadvice reposted the photos Kylie shared on Monday, hours after her sister Kim Kardashian — who's the face of Balenciaga — refused to cut ties with the fashion brand over their controversial ads, with one involving kids holding BDSM teddy bear purses, with the caption, "Kylie Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal," the young mom shut it down immediately.
"uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga?" Kylie fired back, adding, "this is why i don't do this. always something to say."
But followers didn't take her response lightly.
"I definitely understand that would be frustrating, most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like Astroworld," the creator commented, referencing the tragedy at Travis' 2021 concert, in which 10 people lost their lives.
Kylie's family has remained silent on the Balenciaga ads — except for Kim, who took days to release a statement over the bondage-style campaign pictures featuring children.
In another Spring '23 ad campaign, the high-fashion label also featured a printout of a SCOTUS ruling on child porn, leaving many to accuse the brand of having a disturbing pattern.
Kim said she waited to release a statement after speaking with Balenciaga honchos. While she claimed to be "shaken by the disturbing images," she refused to cut ties with the brand.
"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," Kim told her followers, causing several to call for a Balenciaga and Skims boycott.
While he may not be tied to Kylie and her famous family anymore, Kanye West took a bizarre stand against Balenciaga in the wake of the controversy. Still choosing to wear Balenciaga's boots, Ye covered up the logo with a sticker to highlight his 2024 presidential run.
He also accused A-listers — like his former in-laws — of being "controlled," claiming, "You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation."
Kim isn't the only celebrity catching heat over their association with Balenciaga. Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid — who appear in ads for the brand — are in the hot seat after failing to address the scandal.
As for Balenciaga, the brand is suing the production company behind the campaigns for $25 million. It also launched an internal and external investigation into the situation.