'Why Would I?' Kylie Jenner DENIES Posting Rare Pics Of Son To 'Cover Up' Balenciaga Scandal

Kylie Jenner is speaking out, denying she shared rare pictures of her son to distract and "cover up" the scandal surrounding Balenciaga, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kylie, 25, went on the defense after several TikTok users called out the makeup mogul for posting never-before-seen shots of the second child she shares with Travis Scott. The little man, whose name has not legally been changed from Wolf, is almost 10 months old — causing many to express suspicion over why she chose now to share glimpses of him.