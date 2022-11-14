'Supporting A Homophobic Country?': Nicki Minaj Ignites Backlash After Teasing Song For 2022 Qatar World Cup
Nicki Minaj is facing criticism from her fanbase after teasing a new song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Barbz were outraged upon hearing about her forthcoming track featuring Maluma and Myriam Fares, pointing out the country hosting this year's event has a firm anti-LGBTQ+ stance.
"Hi @nickiminaj not sure if you're aware but your LGBTQ+ supporters from Qatar are in danger and you're funding and standing by their disgusting views," one social media user tweeted on Sunday, tagging Minaj. "Qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay. Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment."
"A song for a homophobic country? not surprised," another naysayer tweeted.
Meanwhile, a third fan vented, "Nicki Minaj doing a song for the Qatar cup when that country is violently homophobic and against the rights of LGBTQ+ is something, especially considering majority of her fanbase are apart of that community."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that 32 nations will be competing when the World Cup kicks off November 20. The event will end December 18, 2022. A release date for the single has not yet been announced.
Maluma and Myriam Fares also shared a promo photo to tease the track, sparking fury from their loyal supporters as well.
"I better not see one artist perform there, cus they all have LGBTQ+ fans," another critic tweeted.
Qatar's ambassador to the United Kingdom previously said LGBTQ+ fans visiting the country for the highly anticipated event can "hold hands" as it is "totally permitted in any culture, even in our culture."
However, he clarified that LGBTQ+ people should be "mindful" of public displays of affection.
Amid the outcry, Dua Lipa denied reports that she will be taking the stage at the 2022 World Cup.
"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform," the New Rules singer wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories over the weekend. "I will be cheering England on from afar, and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."