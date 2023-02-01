George Santos Admits To Lying In Tense Interview, States Everything Will Be 'Above Board' Now
Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has faced much scrutiny and several scandals since winning his election, as the mountain of lies has piled up for him, but in a recent interview he claims “everything is always going to be above board” moving forward, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GOP congressman sat down with Caitlin Sinclair from One America News for an interview and seemed to shift from combative to defensive, as she questioned him on the lies he has told about his personal and professional life.
Santos seemed to blame the media, as he said he has been put through a “trial by fire,” but he “can guarantee you that from now on anything and everything is always going to be above board. It's largely always been above board. I'm just gonna go the extra step now to double check,” the Daily Mail reported.
The Republican did step down from his committee assignments on Tuesday and stated to Sinclair that he has already apologized for his lying, which he claims was only about his educational background.
Santos told Sinclair he has “made my sincere apology multiple times” and asked, “Is there anything more humbling and humiliating than admitting that on national television?”
However, Sinclair seemed to call out Santos for not appearing to be sorry, which made him defensive, as he snapped at her saying, “I don’t know what looking sorry looks like to you.”
He added, “If you want to compare emotions, people show emotions differently. I am sorry. I’m deeply sorry.”
All of the lies came to light after the New York Times reported on Santos’ falsified resume and biography claims, including where he graduated from college and previously working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
Santos is also facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances.
In the interview, he claims to be the victim of growing up as a poor member of the minority and he wasn’t “supposed to do big things in life” and when he does, “it disrupts the system.”
He said the media is putting out a “narrative that I faked my way to Congress, which is absolutely, categorically false.”
While he admits to lying about his education, he argued that he did it to get elected to Congress. Santos felt he needed a college degree and “without a diploma, I’d be looked down on.”
For now, Santos stepped down from his assignments on the Science and Small Business committees, as he didn’t want to be a “distraction.”
He is also being investigated by the district attorney’s office in Nassau County, N.Y., which is where his congressional district is. Also, authorities in Brazil are looking to revive a fraud case against him from 2008.