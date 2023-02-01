George Santos Admits To Lying In Tense Interview, States Everything Will Be 'Above Board' Now

Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has faced much scrutiny and several scandals since winning his election, as the mountain of lies has piled up for him, but in a recent interview he claims “everything is always going to be above board” moving forward, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The GOP congressman sat down with Caitlin Sinclair from One America News for an interview and seemed to shift from combative to defensive, as she questioned him on the lies he has told about his personal and professional life.