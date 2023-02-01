'RHONY: Legacy': Jill Zarin To Blame For Reboot's Death, Wouldn't Budge On Negotiations After Learning About Massive Pay Cut

Fans are angry that the highly-anticipated Real Housewives of New York: Legacy reboot "is dead," but we're hearing there's only one original star to blame. RadarOnline.com has learned that Jill Zarin was reportedly holding out for more money, refusing to move forward if she didn't get what she wanted.

As this outlet exclusively reported months ago, sources told us that anyone from the OG RHONY who signed on for the spin-off would face a drastic pay cut (as little as $100k) for their services despite their massive fanbases — which might explain why Jill said no.