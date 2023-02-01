'RHONY: Legacy': Jill Zarin To Blame For Reboot's Death, Wouldn't Budge On Negotiations After Learning About Massive Pay Cut
Fans are angry that the highly-anticipated Real Housewives of New York: Legacy reboot "is dead," but we're hearing there's only one original star to blame. RadarOnline.com has learned that Jill Zarin was reportedly holding out for more money, refusing to move forward if she didn't get what she wanted.
As this outlet exclusively reported months ago, sources told us that anyone from the OG RHONY who signed on for the spin-off would face a drastic pay cut (as little as $100k) for their services despite their massive fanbases — which might explain why Jill said no.
While fan favorites Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon were all allegedly ready to sign their contracts and move forward with production, Jill was reportedly "pushing for a big payday."
According to Page Six, "that was the straw that broke the camel's back."
As RadarOnline.com reported, original cast member Ramona Singer — aka the turtle time queen — had no desire to join what she coined the "loser show," saying she did “not want to do the show any longer.”
Ramona didn't hesitate to diss her former castmates either. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways," she stated.
As for Luann, she was spotted out and about in the city after news broke that Bravo was no longer moving forward with the reboot. In photos captured by Page Six, the Countess-turned-reality star looked distraught and agitated while reading the paper.
Eyewitnesses claim she paced back and forth through a coffee shop on the Upper East Side while chatting on her phone.
“She was definitely on edge,” the insider revealed about the tense spotting.
- 'It Was Time': 'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Sounds Off About Ramona Singer's Exit, Says 'No Housewife Ever Leaves'
- ‘RHONY’ Star Lizzy Savetsky Left Show After Co-Star Brynn Whitfield Dropped N-Word During Private Conversation, Believed She Was Being Set Up
- ‘RHONY’ Newbie Lizzy Savetsky Quits Reboot After Clashing With Costars, Anti-Semitic Messages
Luann confirmed the news to People, teasing that fans might eventually get the reboot they were promised.
“I always said, ‘Never count out the Countess,’ but in this case, it’s, ‘Never count out the New York City Housewives,'” she told the outlet, adding that she has “no doubt they’ll find a way to bring the OG’s and beloved New York City Housewives back together again.”
Bravo is still moving forward with a whole new cast for RHONY — although, it didn't go as smoothly as planned when it came to picking the new group of ladies.
RadarOnline.com told ya first — OGs like Sonja, Ramona, Luann, and more, would not be back to RHONY for season 14 after disastrous ratings and no reunion. Sources told us in March that producers were looking to shake things up, but they were having a hard time finding fresh meat for the stale show.
During BravoCon, the new RHONY cast was announced and met with mixed reviews from fans.