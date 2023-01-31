'RHONY: Legacy' Scrapped After Cast Demands Massive Paychecks

According to Page Six, the contract talks have officially collapsed and the offers that Bravo had out there have been rescinded. The insider said there are currently no plans to put the show, which was rebranded as the “Legacy” edition last year, on air.

Other insiders said, “never say never” and claim RHONY Legacy could be brought back in some form in the future as they did with The Real Housewives of Miami, which was taken off the air back in 2013 and brought back in 2021 with mostly a new cast on the NBC streaming service Peacock.