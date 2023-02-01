‘I Had No Idea I Was Being Sued’: Post Malone Pleads With Judge For More Time To Handle Lawsuit Involving Ex-Girlfriend Over Palimony, Says He Was Busy Touring
Post Malone has rushed to court to handle a lawsuit involving his ex-girlfriend as the rapper was facing being hit with a $787k default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post (real name: Austin Richard Post) has asked a court to allow him additional time to respond to the lawsuit filed by a law firm named Martorell Law.
In the lawsuit, Martorell Law said they represented Post’s ex-girlfriend after the two broke up. The ex, Ashlen Diaz, hired lawyers to go after the musician for “palimony” after their split in 2018. The two had dated for 3 years.
“Palimony” is the term used for support paid to a partner after a breakup when the two were not married.
The firm said that Diaz agreed to pay it a percentage of any payout from Post. The lawyers said they spent time on the case but then Diaz worked out a private deal with Post behind their back. The firm said Post paid Diaz a lump sum of $350k but she didn’t pay it.
In addition, the firm accused Post of being the one who pressured Diaz to “discharge [Martorell Law] so that he could settle alone, and gain the benefit of her not having the assistance of [her lawyers].”
The firm said they served Post with the legal papers but he blew off the case. The judge entered a default and was close to ruling on a default judgment. The lawyers had requested damages in the amount of $787k from Post.
Now, Post’s lawyer said the lawsuit was sent to Post’s Utah address but the rapper wasn’t at the home from June to October because he was traveling for work and on tour.
“Indeed, Defendant had no idea he had been sued by Plaintiff Martorell Law APC (“Plaintiff”) and only learned about the existence of this lawsuit on or around December 19, 2022, upon which Defendant’s counsel was swiftly notified and retained,” the motion reads.
Post filed a declaration in the case explaining he’s been super busy. “Because of the nature of my work as a touring musician, I spend most of my time on the road traveling for work or performing on tour. Indeed, in 2022, I only spent an estimated combined total of 2 months in the State of Utah,” he said.
He added, “I had no idea I had been sued, and I had no idea I was a party to this action. I did not learn about the existence of this lawsuit until on or around December 19, 2022, upon which my attorneys were swiftly notified.”
Post asked the judge to throw out the default and to allow him time to respond to the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in May, Post revealed he welcomed his first daughter into the world.
He said, “I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."