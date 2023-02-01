Armie Hammer’s Stepmom Sues His Brother As They Fight It Out For $2 Million Estate

There is some drama in the family of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, as his stepmother is suing his brother after she claims he is stopping her from accessing money left to her in their father’s will, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the court documents, Misty Millward, who married Michael Hammer in 2017, claims Viktor Hammer, 35, is blocking her inheritance. Armie, 36, is avoiding this family drama, as he is not named in the suit.