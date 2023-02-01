Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills INDICTED On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Days Before He's Set To Play In Super Bowl
A player for the Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges just days before he is set to play in the Super Bowl next weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Josh Sills, a 25-year-old offensive lineman for the NFL team, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday in connection to an alleged incident that took place in Guernsey County, Ohio, on December 5, 2019.
According to newly released court documents, Sills "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."
Prosecutors in the case also argued Sills “did engage in sexual conduct” with one female victim and “purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force” during the alleged incident.
Officials within the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office reportedly launched an investigation into the allegations against Sills, and a grand jury ultimately found there was enough evidence to charge the Eagles offensive lineman with one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.
The charges come just 11 days before Sills and his NFL team are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 12 in Arizona.
- Tom Brady 'Retiring For Good' From NFL, Announces Decision In Emotional Video Weeks After Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
- Jeffree Star's Fans SCRAMBLE To Uncover Identity Of Mystery 'NFL Boo' As Makeup Artist Drops Latest Clue With New Lover
- Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Sills is also reportedly scheduled to appear in court on February 16, just four days after the Super Bowl takes place.
Sills, who just turned 25 on Thursday, January 26, previously played for both West Virginia and Oklahoma State during his college football career.
He then joined the Eagles last year as an undrafted free agent and only played in one game this season when Philadelphia beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on October 9.
Neither the NFL nor the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to release a statement regarding the rape and kidnapping charges against Sills.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sills is not the first NFL rookie to be accused of rape in recent months.
In August, former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old college student while attending San Diego State University in October 2021.
Although the charges against Araiza were ultimately dropped in December 2022, the 22-year-old punter was released from the Bills shortly after the allegations against him were made.