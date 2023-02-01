DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife $19k A Month In Child Support After She Demanded $80k, Fight Not Over
DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel have agreed to attempt to settle their child support battle privately after she demanded $80k per month from the music producer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mustard, and Chanel informed the court yesterday of their agreement.
As we previously reported, recently, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry in 2022. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two share 3 children. He demanded joint legal and physical custody.
The two have been together for years but only walked down the aisle in October 2020.
In response, Chanel asked the court to order Mustard to cough up the hefty amount. Chanel agreed with joint physical and legal custody of their three children.
Initially, Chanel said she wanted $82,628 per month to cover support for all three children. She said Mustard pulled in over $10 million in 2020.
Chanel said per their pre-marital agreement, Mustard should pay her another $35k per month in spousal support.
Chanel described Mustard as “a successful American Record Producer who makes an extraordinarily high living wage.” She said he has “more than enough income to pay for both his and my attorney fees.” Chanel is a businesswoman who created a pajama company called Sleepova.
Mustard’s ex asked for an additional $40k to cover her attorney fees in the case.
As part of their agreement, the exes said they will postpone the hearing on Chanel’s motion for child support. Mustard and Chanel have agreed to participate in a Voluntary Settlement Conference with the court. In addition, Mustard is in the process of collecting the requested financial documents to turn over to Chanel.
In the meantime, Mustard agrees to pay Chanel $18,342 per month in temporary support starting in February. In addition, they agreed to share joint legal custody and joint physical custody of their three kids, Kiylan, Kauner and Kody. The two agreed to a week on/week off schedule, “with all custodial exchanges to take place after school or camp.”