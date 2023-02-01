‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Nathan Chasing Horse Arrested For Allegedly Running Cult Which Sexually Assaulted Young Native American Girls
An actor who starred in Dances with Wolves alongside Kevin Costner was arrested for allegedly running a cult and sexually abusing young indigenous girls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Oscar-winning movie, was arrested and taken into custody near his home in North Las Vegas, which he happened to share with his five wives.
While Chasing Horse was known for playing a young Sioux tribe member in the movie, he gained a reputation as a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings among tribes across the United States and Canada, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the arrest warrant, Chasing Horse would use “spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” stating he could communicate with higher beings and he was referred to as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”
Police believe he used his position of power to abuse young Native American girls, some being as young as 13.
The arrest comes after a months-long investigation that began when police received a tip in October 2022, according to the Daily Mail.
Chasing Horse was believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle, according to the 50-page search warrant.
During the investigation, Las Vegas police have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating back to the early 2000s in multiple states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada.
According to the warrant, the actor was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2018 amid allegations of human trafficking.
While the warrant does include details of crimes reported in other states, the arrest stems from crimes allegedly committed in Nevada’s Clark County.
Those charges include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, some being as young as 13 years old.
The report goes on to say that one of Chasing Horse’s five wives was allegedly offered to him as a “gift” when she was 15 and another became his wife after turning 16.
In addition, the actor is being accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of seven tribes of the Lakota nation.
Dances with Wolves was his first movie, but he went on to star in four TV movies, including DreamKeeper and Into the West.