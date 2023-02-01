Jason Sudeikis & Ex Olivia Wilde Fighting Over Child Support, Actress Hires Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Lawyer
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were spotted hugging last week but sources revealed the two are still locked in a bitter child support battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources connected to the situation, Olivia and Jason, who split in 2020 after a 7-year engagement, are fighting over where the child support battle should be argued.
Jason’s New York attorney, Bill Beslow, recently asked a New York judge to resolve all child support issues.
Last year, both a California and New York judge ruled Olivia and Jason’s child custody matters would be handled in LA. However, despite the order, Beslow asked the New York court to make a decision on support.
A hearing has been set in New York where the parties will make their case about child support on February 15.
An insider told TMZ that Jason doesn’t want any support from Olivia and is willing to pay Olivia a “reasonable amount” in child support.
For her part, sources said Olivia is upset that Jason took the support matter to New York when it was already decided that custody was to be determined in LA.
Jason and his lawyer have appealed the decision to keep the custody matter in Los Angeles. Olivia, who is represented by Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser, has asked that Jason’s filing in New York be thrown out and the support be determined by a California judge.
- Harry Styles Cuddles Up To Mystery Brunette Following Dramatic Split From Ex Olivia Wide
- Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde SPLIT, Pair 'Taking a Break' After Nanny Drama Rips Their Romance Apart
- Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the court battle has been incredibly nasty. At one point, Olivia was served with legal documents at a public event after a process server hired by Jason approached her.
“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” Olivia said about the incident. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”
“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” Olivia said. “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”
Jason denied intentionally serving her in a public setting.
"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," he said. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."
The battle continues.