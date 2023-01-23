Harry Styles Cuddles Up To Mystery Brunette Following Dramatic Split From Ex Olivia Wide
Harry Styles was spotted embracing a mysterious brunette on what appeared to be his first date since his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of her film, Don't Worry Darling, in September 2020. The controversial two-year relationship came to an end in November 2022, citing a difference in "priorities."
The former One Direction member kept himself busy with a global tour after the public breakup but sparked romance rumors when he was seen with his new gal pal over the weekend in London.
While outside The Chiltern Firehouse, Styles was caught embracing Sofia Krunic, who is the Head of Events at the establishment, before he said his goodbyes and left in a taxi without her.
Photos obtained by Daily Mail show that Styles was bundled up for the chilly weather in a grey hoodie, North Face insulated jacket, and a black scarf. He was captured extending his arms to Krunic before he wrapped himself around her for a warm hug.
Onlookers watched the loving embrace before Styles left the upscale establishment to catch his ride.
The singer tried to hide his face with his thick, oversized black sunglasses, but his signature long locks were a dead giveaway.
With little known about the event planner and Styles' possible new relationship, fans were quick to label the meet-up as a sign that the star was ready to date again after the dramatic ending with Wilde.
Styles and Wilde shocked the entertainment industry with their relationship — which also marked the end of Wilde's engagement to fellow actor, Jason Sudeikis, in 2020.
Over the course of Wilde's relationship with the Ted Lasso star, the former couple welcomed two children together: Otis and Daisy.
The couple's former nanny alleged tales of jealousy and fits of rage from Sudeikis over Wilde's new relationship. Wilde also had beef with Don't Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh, who she allegedly thought was sleeping with Styles.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Sudeikis discovered Wilde's relationship with Styles from an Apple Watch that the director had left behind while filming.
A source close to Wilde and Styles shared that in late October 2022, while the two were "trying to work through all this," it had become too much to handle — as Wilde was also dealing with a legal battle over child custody with Sudeikis in court.