Harry Styles Cuddles Up To Mystery Brunette Following Dramatic Split From Ex Olivia Wide

Harry Styles was spotted embracing a mysterious brunette on what appeared to be his first date since his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of her film, Don't Worry Darling, in September 2020. The controversial two-year relationship came to an end in November 2022, citing a difference in "priorities."

The former One Direction member kept himself busy with a global tour after the public breakup but sparked romance rumors when he was seen with his new gal pal over the weekend in London.