Harry Styles' Merchandise Truck Hijacked By Armed Men Ahead Of Pop Star's Concert In Brazil
A bus carrying Harry Styles' tour merchandise was hijacked by a group of armed men days before the pop star is set to take the stage in Brazil, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brazilian police confirmed that the vehicle contained merchandise and not the musician's equipment.
The incident took place on Brazil's notorious "Highway to Hell."
Styles, 28, and his crew were on their way to the city of Curitiba for a scheduled performance the following day.
As the fleet of tour vehicles made their way south on the infamous BR-116 highway from Sao Paulo to their destination, three men approached a van on the busy highway.
Two of the men were reportedly armed and chaos for the crew members in the van ensued.
Officials stated that the van's driver was "subdued" by the hijackers and the group of armed men seized the vehicle.
According to Brazilian police, the van contained t-shirts, posters, and other various merchandise products that were to be sold at Style's concert.
Police have yet to locate the men responsible for the targeted attack nor have they recovered the merchandise.
Brazil's "Highway to Hell" earned the nickname for its disturbing history of child exploitation along its more than 1,500 miles.
The highway has also become known for its danger to drivers and has had record-setting numbers of fatal accidents on its route.
The Watermelon Sugar singer has a total of four shows scheduled across Brazil. The tour was originally set to take place in 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Styles' tour has taken him around the world and across 22 countries.