Tom Brady 'Retiring For Good' From NFL, Announces Decision In Emotional Video Weeks After Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL this week by sharing his decision via an emotional video posted to social media, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Brady, 45, shared the news early Wednesday morning after posting a video to Instagram in which he confirmed he is “retiring for good” after a 23-year career in the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hey guys I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video. “I’m retiring for good.” “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just pressed record and let you guys know first. It won’t be longwinded,” Brady continued. “You only get one emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Source: Mega

The quarterback legend then went on to thank his loved ones, his former teammates and his fans for supporting him throughout his more than two-decade NFL career before bringing his retirement announcement to a close. “Really, thank you guys so much,” he said. “To every single one of you for supporting me, my family my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” Brady concluded. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.” The 45-year-old football star spent the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, serving as their quarterback for 20 seasons before temporarily retiring from the league after winning the 2020 Super Bowl.

Brady then unretired and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that year, leading the team to another Super Bowl win in February 2021. After three seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady is now seemingly “retiring for good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady’s final season in the NFL was plagued with problems – particularly following the news he and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, were splitting up. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2022, and sources close to the couple indicated Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March 2022 contributed to the pair’s split. Brady was also plagued by professional problems throughout his final season in the NFL, leading his team to a poor 8-9 record and failing to procure a spot in this year’s Super Bowl after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in an NFC South playoff game.

Powered by RedCircle