MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene DOWNPLAYS Death Of Tyre Nichols, Blames 'Democrat-Controlled' Memphis For 29-Year-Old's Murder
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the death of Tyre Nichols this week while also calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday as she sat for a House Oversight Committee hearing alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and other House Republicans on the panel.
Although the 48-year-old Georgia House Rep. denounced Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee police officers as “tragic,” she also blamed the 29-year-old’s murder on the “Democrat-controlled” city he died in.
Greene also said Nichols’ death wasn’t “an issue of racism” because both Nichols and the five officers who beat him to death are Black.
“I watched the video and it was tragic and extremely difficult to watch,” the congresswoman said Tuesday. “I would also like to point out that that city is Democrat-controlled, and the five officers who have been arrested and charged are black, and I think that this isn’t an issue of racism or anything like that.”
“I think that the judge and the jury and the trial needs to work out what happened there,” she added.
Greene then shifted her remarks to the death of Ashli Babbitt, the 36-year-old Air Force veteran who was killed after storming the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021 while attempting to illegally break into the House Speaker’s lobby.
According to Greene, Congress has failed to “address” the issue of Babbitt’s death. The Georgia congresswoman also called on Comer to launch an investigation into the “civil rights abuses” suffered by those like Babbitt who broke into the Capitol roughly two years ago.
“There’s a woman in this room whose daughter was murdered on January 6. Ashli Babbitt. And Ashli Babbitt has - there’s never been a trial,” Greene said as Babbitt’s mother sat feet away. “As a matter of fact, no one has cared about the person that shot and killed her.”
“I believe that there are many people that came into the Capitol on January 6 whose civil rights and liberties are being violated heavily,” Greene continued. “And this committee will, I hope, Mr. Chairman, look into those civil rights abuses, because they’re happening in a jail right here in this city.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 840 individuals were arrested for their participation in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 shortly before then-President Donald Trump left office.
Of the more than 840 individuals arrested, at least 350 have been sentenced for their crimes while 192 have been sentenced to incarceration.
Babbitt was the only protestor to lose their life that day, and House Rep. Greene seeks to investigate Babbitt’s death because “no one in this Congress has really addressed that issue.”