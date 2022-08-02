Daughters Of Capitol Rioter Sentenced To 7 Years Say Ex-Prez Donald Trump 'Deserves Life In Prison' For His Role On Jan. 6

Guy Reffitt, the man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol riot last year, was sentenced this week to more than 7 years in prison for his role on January 6, Radar has learned.

The surprising development came nearly five months after Reffitt was first convicted in March of five charges connected to Jan. 6 – including transporting a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun to Washington, D.C., carrying the handgun onto U.S. Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice, illegally entering the Capitol complex, and obstructing Congress' counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes.