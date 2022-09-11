Tom Brady 'Expected To Retire' After 2022 Football Season As Rumors Swirl His Relationship With Gisele Bündchen Is Headed For Divorce

"He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year's retirement then unretirement, the end is coming," NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared. "That is the understanding, that this is the final year."

The decision may be connected to Brady's recent marital problems. His wife, Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen, was reportedly unhappy with his decision to continue his booming athletic career after years of begging him to retire.