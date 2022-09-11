King Charles III Privately BEGS HARRY To Cancel Meghan’s Spotify Podcast, Fearing She’ll Exploit Queen’s Death
It's King Charles III's worst nightmare. Meghan Markle is poised to give the royal family’s first interview after the death of Elizabeth II — on her Spotify podcast.
While the next episode of Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast, due to stream Tuesday, has been postponed, the subsequent broadcast is slated for Sept. 20, the day after the state funeral for the Queen at Westminster Abbey in Central London.
The date sets a fresh battle between the King and his self-exiled son and daughter-in-law after the monarch forbade Meghan from joining the family at the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral, Scotland.
"King Charles III has been apprised about Meghan’s podcast, and the prospect of a new episode could be the first interview that any member of the royal family makes after Queen Elizabeth’s passing," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time. But make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem," the source continued. "The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex discussing anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion."
King Charles will ask aides to lobby Prince Harry to "convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all," according to another source, but the reigning monarch is said to be "very concerned" that Meghan "will not understand the gravity of the situation."
"King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking," said the insider. "He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly."
Added the insider, "But the King hopes that common sense, politeness and restraint will ensure Meghan makes the right decision not to discuss anything about the Windsor family and his mother’s death."
But as someone close to the podcast warned: "If Meghan proceeds with her podcast, how can she not discuss the events of the last week?"
While Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the fold on Saturday, joining Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkaround at Windsor Castle, the unity could be short-lived, warned the source.
Aside from potentially exploiting private details of Her Majesty's death, it is also possible that Charles may also be painted in an unflattering light. THe former Suits actress and Charles, 73, developed a close bond that was only strengthened when he walked her down the aisle at her wedding. (Her father, Thomas Markle, dropped out at the last minute due to health reasons.)
However, the relationship soon soured and digressed further when the Sussexes left their royal duties, with Harry publicly revealing that the former Prince of Wales refused to take his calls and cut off security and financial support for Harry, Meghan and their son, Archie, 3.
As Radar previously reported, their strained relationship seemingly came to a head when Charles reportedly told Harry that it wouldn't be "right" or "appropriate" for Meghan to visit the ailing Queen on her deathbed, with the monarch making it clear she would not be welcome at the somber event.
An insider later told OK!Magazine.com that the Royal family asked William's wife, Kate, to politely forego the trip to Balmoral so they could use it as an excuse on why Meghan should not be in attendance.