Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Nearly Bares All In Risqué Runway Look

Aside from her work with Balenciaga, she also released a knitwear collection with with the brand Batsheva and posed for Vogue. Emhoff currently lives and works in New York City — a location she gushed that she fell in love with while attending college.

"What initially drew me to New York was the freedom that I felt people had here, especially in the way people dress and present themselves," she explained in an interview with Vogue Runway. "I always felt a little embarrassed in LA expressing myself in the way that I wanted ... There's so many amazing people doing really cool things [in the city]. It's hard to not want to surround yourself with it at all times."

Gurung spoke to The Associated Press per DailyMail. Emhoff spoke to the New York Times about not expecting to be a model.