'Careful What You Wish For': King Charles & Camilla's Rocky Relationship Fraught With Drama Before He Took Over Throne In Wake Of Queen Elizabeth's Death

"They can't live with each other — but they can't live without each other, either," said royal expert Margaret Holder, creator of the documentary Royals Today: King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The pair met at a polo match in 1970 and ultimately refused to stay apart in spite of their other marriages, later reuniting.

By the end of 1984, Charles and Diana's union was on the rocks and his connection with Camilla was all over the press in 1992.