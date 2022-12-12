Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend
Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served.
As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60.
The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they were hired by Ashlen after her breakup with the rockstar in 2018.
Post and Ashlen dated for over three years. She hired the firm to score a settlement from the musician. Specifically, she was seeking to receive palimony.
“Palimony” is the term used for support paid to a partner after a breakup when the two were not married.
In the suit, Martorell Law said Ashlen had agreed to pay a “contingency fee” in which the firm agreed to “represent [Diaz] in a civil action” against Post in exchange for a certain percentage of any payout settlement.
The firm said they provided Ashlen with legal services but claimed she went behind its back and worked out a private deal with Post.
The suit revealed Post paid Ashlen $350k to settle her claims but the firm said they didn’t receive a dime.
In addition, they accused Post of being the one who pressured Ashlen to “discharge [Martorell Law] so that he could settle alone, and gain the benefit of her not having the assistance of [her lawyers].”
Post has yet to comment on the situation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in May, Post revealed that he was expecting his first child.
He said, “I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."