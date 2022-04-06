Post Malone, Ex-Girlfriend Sued By Lawyers Over Alleged $350,000 'Palimony' Payout

Post Malone and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz are reportedly being sued by the lawyer who once represented Diaz when the former couple was working on a “palimony” payout in the wake of their breakup after more than three years together.

According to recently released legal documents, a Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law is suing both Malone and Diaz claiming they are owed a portion of the alleged $350,000 settlement the 26-year-old rapper paid Diaz after the two officially ended their relationship in 2018.