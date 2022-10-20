Judge Signs Off On Erika Jayne’s Ex-Mansion Being Sold For $8 Million, Proceeds To Pay Back Her Husband’s Victims
A federal judge has signed off on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s former Los Angeles mansion being sold off to a couple who bid the highest at a public auction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the bankruptcy of Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi approved the deal this week.
Previously, it was believed that $7.5 million was the highest bid on the home but records show Jun and Peng Tao put up $8 million to become the new owners.
If the deal falls apart, a back-up offer for $7.9 million was secured. A portion of the proceeds will be used to pay back Girardi’s creditors, including many of his former clients.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the home Jayne once shared with her ex/disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was put up for sale after his creditors forced him and his law firm into bankruptcy.
Many of his former clients accused Girardi of running his firm Girardi Keese like a Ponzi scheme. Many claimed he secured them a settlement in a legal dispute but then had excuses when it came time to pay out.
One of the victims expected to be paid a portion of the sale proceeds is named Joseph Ruigomez. Court records revealed he is owed $11.5 million from Girardi. Ruigomez was represented by Jayne’s husband as part of a personal injury lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
In September 2010, a gas pipeline exploded causing injuries to several people in the area. Ruigomez suffered burns on over 90 percent of his body. His girlfriend Jessica Morales died in the explosion.
He accused Girardi of failing to pay out the money PG&E paid to settle the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne has denied all allegations she knew anything about her husband’s alleged misdeeds. She filed for divorce in 2020 as his legal problems mounted.
The divorce will remain on pause until the bankruptcy cases are resolved.
As we first reported, Girardi currently lives in a senior living home in Orange County, California. His family said the once-respected lawyer suffers from dementia and cannot manage his life without help.