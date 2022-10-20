Travis Scott Reaches First Settlement In Lawsuit Over Tragic Astroworld Festival Deaths
Houston rapper Travis Scott has reached the first known settlement in a lawsuit brought against him over the tragic deaths at his music festival, Astroworld, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The settlement marks the beginning of the end of legal woes for Scott, who has been sued by the victims’ families following the November 2021 deaths of their loved ones in the rapper's hometown of Houston, Texas.
The victims' families, along with many critics, believe Scott could have done more to calm an overly aggressive crowd that led to several concert attendees being trampled to death. Scott dismissed his role in the event.
In total, ten people who were in the crowd for Scott’s performance lost their life due to compression asphyxiation by the massive crowd surge, which continued to push forward as Scott hyped up fans.
Many believe poor management and event preparation also played a hand in the victims’ tragic passing as understaffed and undertrained medical personnel and security staff were unable to get to victims to provide aid or fend off swarms of concertgoers.
Tony Buzbee, who represented victim Axel Acosta’s family, released a statement following the settlement announcement.
Buzbee shared that while the details are the settlement are confidential, Acosta’s family wants people to remember their loved one as “a beloved son, brother and student” who was “kind and loving.”
Buzbee added that Acosta is “greatly missed.” The attorney previously stated that Acosta was a big Scott fan and had traveled from Washington to Houston to see the rapper.
Acosta was among the 50,000 gathered at NRG Park for the musical festivities. The 21-year-old passed due to injuries he sustained while being in the unruly crowd that claimed the lives of nine others, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount.
Since the terrifying event took place, Scott — as well as girlfriend and mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner — have been on the receiving end of backlash from critics for denying responsibility.
After laying low for some time following the Astroworld festival, Scott’s return to social media was less than remorseful, as he made no mention of the ten victims or conveyed sympathy to their families.
Furthering critics' distaste of the rapper in the wake of the tragic loss of his fans, Scott attempted to dismiss the 300 lawsuits filed against himself and music production company, Live Nation. Scott stated he was not responsible for the injuries his fans suffered during his concert.