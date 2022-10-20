Travis Scott Reaches First Settlement In Lawsuit Over Tragic Astroworld Festival Deaths

The victims' families, along with many critics, believe Scott could have done more to calm an overly aggressive crowd that led to several concert attendees being trampled to death. Scott dismissed his role in the event.

In total, ten people who were in the crowd for Scott’s performance lost their life due to compression asphyxiation by the massive crowd surge, which continued to push forward as Scott hyped up fans.

Many believe poor management and event preparation also played a hand in the victims’ tragic passing as understaffed and undertrained medical personnel and security staff were unable to get to victims to provide aid or fend off swarms of concertgoers.

Tony Buzbee, who represented victim Axel Acosta’s family, released a statement following the settlement announcement.