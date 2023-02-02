‘He’s Not Going To Go For Just Anymore’: Tom Brady’s Friends Trying To Set Him Up With Girls After Gisele Divorce, Ex-NFL Star Wants To ‘Settle Down’
Tom Brady’s close friends have started trying to set the NFL legend with new girls to date but he’s not ready to jump back into things just yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Tom, 45, has no “shortage of woman who would love to date him and he’s already had friends willing to set him up.”
The insider added, “He’s not going to go for just anymore. He wants to settle down as opposed to dating around.”
“His love life has been nonexistent since his split from Gisele,” said a source. An insider said the ideal candidate for Brady would be a woman who is as serious about fitness as him.
“He still believes in love and romance in spite of the hurt Gisele caused him,” said the source. “He’s ready to find that special someone.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Gisele and Tom finalized a divorce after 13 years of marriage. Sources claimed that Gisele was furious that her husband had decided to un-retire from the NFL and play another season in the league.
Sources said that Gisele felt like that was a betrayal after Tom had promised to spend more time with his family.
Earlier this week, Brady announced he was retiring a second time but said this would be his last. He posted a video where he told fans.
"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good," Brady said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long-winded. I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."