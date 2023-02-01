Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.
When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.
Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in his sorrow, with many of them wishing he took a hike after the season ended. The sneering allegedly exploded after he skipped 11 days of preseason training in a desperate attempt to save his 13-year marriage.
"Some of the players are irritated that all the talk’s on Tom and his messed-up love life,” spilled a source to RadarOnline.com in September before Gisele decided to pull the plug on their relationship.
“Others find it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself. There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds," added the insider.
As this outlet reported, when Brady came out of retirement last year, Gisele was angry. He had promised to be present and a better husband and father to their children.
However, the NFL legend put the game before his family and reaped the consequences.
Gisele filed for divorce in October. A judge made it official days later by signing off on the request and ending their decades-long union.
After missing out on the upcoming Super Bowl, Brady decided to retire again.
He made the announcement on Wednesday, thanking his family, NFL friends, and fans while holding back tears. His decision to retire for the second time didn't go unnoticed by his ex-wife, who immediately released a seemingly shady statement.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Gisele posted in response.