Florida Man With Criminal History Arrested For Trespassing Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home, Demands To Speak With Ex-President

According to the Daily Mail, security service agents on-site warned the Florida man of trespassing consequences prior to his arrest.

Secret service agents claimed that they first caught Warnock on the 17-acre property midday and during their confrontation with the trespasser, he demanded to speak to the ex-president, who was believed to be at Mar-A-Lago at the time of the event.

Warnock was issued a written warning by secret service agents that stated he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.

Nonetheless, Warnock was found once again at Mar-A-Lago without permission.