Florida Man With Criminal History Arrested For Trespassing Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home, Demands To Speak With Ex-President
A convicted criminal was arrested for trespassing after he demanded to speak with Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joshua Warnock had a record of burglary and kidnapping offenses when he arrived at the former president's Florida home on January 8. The 25-year-old's lawyers have argued his history of mental illness as a defense for his trespassing arrest.
According to the Daily Mail, security service agents on-site warned the Florida man of trespassing consequences prior to his arrest.
Secret service agents claimed that they first caught Warnock on the 17-acre property midday and during their confrontation with the trespasser, he demanded to speak to the ex-president, who was believed to be at Mar-A-Lago at the time of the event.
Warnock was issued a written warning by secret service agents that stated he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.
Nonetheless, Warnock was found once again at Mar-A-Lago without permission.
A few hours later, at around 6 PM, Warnock was spotted near the estate's "family suites." An incident report from the Palm Beach Police Department detailed agents' second interaction with Warnock.
"On January 8, 2023, at approximately 18.04 hours, officers were dispatched to Mar-a-Lago in reference to Joshua Warnock returning and entering the property," the incident report stated.
Warnock allegedly admitted to officers that he "climbed up a big step" to gain access to the property a second time and made his way toward the pool area.
The Florida man's arrest led to the discovery of his extensive criminal background.
In 2016, Warnock was charged with breaking and entering and a burglary offense. On New Year's Eve 2019, Warnock was arrested again for attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, false imprisonment, battery, and tampering with a witness.
Warnock was sentenced to jail in February 2020 and was released in March 2021.
Other offenses on Warnock's record included driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following his arrest for trespassing on the former president's private property, he was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.
On January 25, Warnock's attorneys filed a motion to express their "concerns" over their client's mental health. The motion requested competency exams for their client from the state judge.
Additionally, the accused trespasser's attorneys requested a "few extra days" to speak with their client concerning bail and housing as he awaited the possibility of federal charges.