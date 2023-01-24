Donald Trump WINS His Club's Golf Championship Despite Being 600 Miles Away During Tournament
Donald Trump allegedly won his club's golf tournament despite being hundreds of miles away for a funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 76-year-old was not present on Saturday when members played the first 18 holes during the senior championship at his West Palm Beach golf club.
Despite being absent from the tournament, Trump was declared victorious.
The ex-President missed the first 18 holes to be at his mega supporters Diamond and Silk's memorial service in North Carolina. Photos and videos circulated showing him not only attending the funeral, but also speaking at it, so there's no denying he was there.
Trump managed to win because he allegedly informed the members he had a fantastic game of golf on Thursday, and it would count as his day one score count.
According to Daily Mail, his score was 40 using the Stableford method and beat out Saturday's best round. Insiders revealed Trump's competitors were not surprised by his actions, and he couldn't wait to gloat about his win on social media — totally on brand for #45.
"Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social after his weekend victory.
"The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher," he continued, failing to disclose he allegedly bent the rules to win.
"You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina - most others don’t," he added. "You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!"
While Trump's golf game might be strong, his relationship with his daughter, Ivanka, is falling apart.
The former first daughter took a step back from her controversial father to work on her marriage after Daddy Donald's political aspirations drove a wedge between her and her husband, Jared Kushner.
According to the source, their once solid relationship allegedly began to fall apart after Donald lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Capitol riot, with Jared reportedly giving Ivanka an ultimatum.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source explained. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Ivanka announced she would not be joining Donald on the campaign trail, instead focusing on her family and stepping away from politics. Despite rumors their marriage is crumbling, the pair is still moving forward with construction on their $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community.