Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal

In the unearthed photo, Hochul was seen with a smile from ear to ear, as she posed with a freshly grilled hamburger patty.

The image posted to social media featured a two-tiered gas grill at what appeared to be the governor's mansion in Albany, however, Hochul has been previously pictured on her Instagram using another gas-powered cooking appliance at her personal home in Buffalo as well.

Despite the proposed law only impacting new developments, meaning that residents with gas stoves currently in their homes would not be affected, critics of the ban wasted no time in calling out the social media fail.