Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal
After being a vocal supporter of a prosed ban on gas stoves, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was labeled a hypocrite by critics who unearthed a photo the politician shared that featured her using a gas-powered grill during a barbecue, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Democrat did not expect backlash over the seemingly innocent social media post, however, the controversial ban on gas-power appliances has struck a chord with constituents and critics alike.
The proposal, if passed, would require new developments in New York to feature electric stoves in 2028. Smaller buildings, however, would have until 2025 to abide by the law.
In the unearthed photo, Hochul was seen with a smile from ear to ear, as she posed with a freshly grilled hamburger patty.
The image posted to social media featured a two-tiered gas grill at what appeared to be the governor's mansion in Albany, however, Hochul has been previously pictured on her Instagram using another gas-powered cooking appliance at her personal home in Buffalo as well.
Despite the proposed law only impacting new developments, meaning that residents with gas stoves currently in their homes would not be affected, critics of the ban wasted no time in calling out the social media fail.
According to the Daily Mail, New York state's Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay called the idea "ridiculous."
"The governor's push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous," Barclay said of Hochul's post. "One has to wonder how many times she's fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address."
A spokeswoman for Governor Hochul issued a statement in response to backlash from the photos.
"No one is taking away anyone's gas stoves," said Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokeswoman for Hochul. "The Governor's proposal would not apply to existing gas stoves in homes and businesses."
"We are focused on continuing to advance the boldest climate policies in the nation to protect the health and safety of our children and the planet, all while lowering energy bills and prioritizing energy affordability and reliability," the spokeswoman added.