Nick Cannon Reunites With Twins In Rare TikToks After Ex Mariah Carey's Plea For Him To 'Carve' Out More Time With Them
Nick Cannon enjoyed quality time with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned about his ex Mariah Carey's potential custody plans.
The 11-year-old siblings made a rare appearance in two TikTok videos he posted over the weekend, one of which showed the trio dancing to Run It! by Chris Brown.
Another clip featured Monroe and Cannon doing a father-daughter routine, reading, "We petty!"
"You act just like your dad," another caption added to the final clip read.
Cannon's video with the twins came after RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered Carey had allegedly asked the Masked Singer host to "carve out" more time to spend with Monroe and Moroccan, according to an insider close to the Without You singer.
"Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids," dished the insider, claiming Cannon has not only been working a lot, but has to divide his attention amongst all his children which keeps him busy.
The Wild 'n Out creator welcomed baby #12 in recent weeks, a daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott following the devastating loss of their baby boy, Zen, last year.
In addition to his children with Carey and Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon as well as daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.
He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and shares son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
Another source previously said that although Carey and Cannon have had a cordial joint custody arrangement since their 2014 divorce, she is considering filing for primary custody.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," said the source, stating that she isn't trying to punish Cannon but feels it would better suit their current arrangement.
The insider explained, "She wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
Cannon previously reiterated how he is a dedicated and committed father during a recent episode of the Paramount+ series The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus, talking about his growing brood and some of his personal experiences that have taught him life-long lessons.
"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the former Nickelodeon star also shared on the show. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."