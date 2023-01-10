Custody Battle: Mariah Carey Wants 'Primary Custody' Of Twins With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon After He Welcomed Baby #12

As we previously reported, Cannon's 11th child — his third with Abby De La Rosa — arrived just a few weeks ago. He also shares a son with Bre Tiesi, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, and three children with Brittany Bell, making up his blended family.

A source said that although Carey and Cannon have had an amicable joint custody arrangement since their 2014 divorce, she's going to petition for primary custody.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," said a source, noting he is a doting father and makes attempts to see them as much as possible.