Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
Exclusive

Custody Battle: Mariah Carey Wants 'Primary Custody' Of Twins With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon After He Welcomed Baby #12

mariah carey eager to get primary custody twins nick cannon pp
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA; Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mariah Carey is eager to gain primary custody of her twins shared with ex Nick Cannon, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned as insiders claim his growing brood made her sing a different tune about having Moroccan and Monroe full-time.

The Wild 'n Out host recently welcomed his 12th child, a daughter named Halo Marie shared with Alyssa Scott. The pair also shared late son Zen, who sadly died of brain cancer when he was an infant.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey eager to get primary custody twins nick cannon
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Cannon's 11th child — his third with Abby De La Rosa — arrived just a few weeks ago. He also shares a son with Bre Tiesi, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, and three children with Brittany Bell, making up his blended family.

A source said that although Carey and Cannon have had an amicable joint custody arrangement since their 2014 divorce, she's going to petition for primary custody.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," said a source, noting he is a doting father and makes attempts to see them as much as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

The source further clarified, "But she wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."

Carey isn't trying to punish Cannon, the insider clarified, revealing the Vision of Love hitmaker feels compelled to do what she feels is best for their children.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carey and Cannon for comment.

mariah carey eager to get primary custody twins nick cannon
Source: Courtesy MasterClass/MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Her alleged custody plans were revealed weeks after other sources said that Carey had asked the Masked Singer host to "carve out" more time to spend with their twins.

Cannon, for his part, recently addressed his commitment to his family and was candid about the difficulty of balancing his career with fatherhood during a recent episode of the Paramount+ series The Check-up with Dr. David Angus.

mariah carey eager to get primary custody twins nick cannon
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the comedian admitted. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.