'You Lost Again Donald!' Banner Touting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Flies By Mar-a-Lago Moments Before Donald Trump Announces 2024 Bid

Although the former president had hinted about the “very big announcement” for weeks prior, his official bid for the White House came as a disappointment to many GOP members who urged Trump to delay his announcement until sometime later this year.

“We always have known that this was not the end. It was only the beginning of our fight to rescue the American dream,” Trump said Tuesday night. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Surprisingly, the former president did not reference DeSantis during his nearly one-hour speech despite previously targeting the Florida governor and urging DeSantis not to run against him on the Republican ticket for the 2024 election.