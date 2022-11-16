'You Lost Again Donald!' Banner Touting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Flies By Mar-a-Lago Moments Before Donald Trump Announces 2024 Bid
A banner touting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew past Mar-a-Lago this week just hours before Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising banner flew past Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort on Tuesday afternoon, just a few short hours before the former president announced his third bid for the White House in a much-hyped rally later that evening.
According to a tweet that captured the banner, the message meant for Trump read: “You Lost Again Donald! #DeSantis2024” and served as a hint to the infighting amongst the Republican Party that is expected to come once more candidates battle to represent the party in the upcoming presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump announced his 2024 bid during a much-anticipated rally at Mar-a-Lago just after 9 PM Tuesday night.
Although the former president had hinted about the “very big announcement” for weeks prior, his official bid for the White House came as a disappointment to many GOP members who urged Trump to delay his announcement until sometime later this year.
“We always have known that this was not the end. It was only the beginning of our fight to rescue the American dream,” Trump said Tuesday night. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”
Surprisingly, the former president did not reference DeSantis during his nearly one-hour speech despite previously targeting the Florida governor and urging DeSantis not to run against him on the Republican ticket for the 2024 election.
“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump said after DeSantis won his reelection bid last week.
“Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win,” the former president added after calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” and "an average REPUBLICAN Governor.”
Additionally, a source close to DeSantis claimed the Florida governor thought “Trump was f------ nuts” and a "moron" and DeSantis “made more fun of Donald Trump than anyone I know.”
“The only way to beat Trump is to attack him head-on,” the source continued regarding DeSantis’ plan to battle Trump should the governor run against the former president for the Republican nomination.
“He says he would turn to Trump during a debate and say, ‘Why didn’t you fire Fauci? You said you would build the wall, but there is no wall. Why is that?’” the source spilled further.
Trump’s official run for the White House in 2024 also comes as GOP members and conservative media outlets alike are turning their backs on the former president in favor of DeSantis.
“Between being Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis tonight, you want to be Ron DeSantis,” Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, said after last week’s midterm elections. “DeSantis wins tonight and Trump is not doing very well.”
“We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert made it clear to Donald that we cannot back another run for the White House,” a source close to media mogul Rupert Murdoch – who owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post – revealed Wednesday.
“Lachlan [Murdoch] has been keen on Ron for some time,” the source added, referring to Rupert’s son. “He’s viewed within the organization as a sanitized version of Donald.”
Trump’s own advisors seemingly acknowledge the threat DeSantis could potentially pose to Trump’s campaign, and so they have called on DeSantis to “wait until 2028” to run for president rather than risk “possibly fracturing [the Republican Party] in 2024.”