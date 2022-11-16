'We Cannot Back Another Run': Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Tells Donald Trump He 'Cannot Back' Ex-Prez's Fresh Bid For White House

Rupert Murdoch has reportedly informed Donald Trump both he and his conservative media empire “cannot back” the ex-president’s fresh bid for the White House in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just hours after former President Trump officially announced his candidacy for the presidency in two years’ time, Murdoch reportedly cited the poor performance of Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterm elections as a main reason the media mogul cannot back the businessman-turned-politician’s third bid for the presidency.