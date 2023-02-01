FBI Search Of Joe Biden’s Beach Home Turns Up NO Classified Documents, White House Still Under Fire For Lack Of Transparency
Federal agents performed a search of President Joe Biden's beach home in Rehoboth on Wednesday and found no classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Justice Department stated some materials and handwritten notes were taken for further review.
During an economic event at the White House, Biden, who is fighting off a cold, sat quietly and didn’t answer any questions while reporters were being escorted from the room, the Daily Mail reported.
The search of Biden’s $2.7 million, six-bedroom, 4,800 square foot home in the Delaware beach town was completed in three-and-half hours, Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer said.
Bauer added, “The DOJ's planned search of the President's Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President's attorneys, has concluded. The search was conducted from 8:30 AM to noon. No documents with classified markings were found.”
As far as the other materials and handwritten notes being taken for further review, Bauer said it was “consistent with the process in Wilmington” and these materials “appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”
While the administration is talking about the search of the Delaware beach home, they are still taking heat for not being as transparent with things as they claim. Bauer acknowledged the search only after various news outlets reported it was taking place.
While Biden’s attorneys have said there are no classified documents at the beach home since they searched it themselves, they claimed the same thing for his main residence in Wilmington, Delaware, in late January, yet FBI agents found more classified documents there during a search.
When reporters ask questions regarding the investigation, administration officials have declined to answer questions about specifics, stating the ongoing Justice Department investigation.
As far as the Rehoboth house goes, the Bidens bought it in 2017 when he was vice president. He and first lady Jill Biden often spend weekends there with their pets and grandchildren.
Biden was last at the Rehoboth house the weekend of January 20th through the 23rd.
In total, federal agents have discovered classified materials in Biden’s possession five times: at the Penn-Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C., in Biden’s garage at his Wilmington, Del., home; one document discovered in his 'personal library' in the same home; four more documents found in his home; and then another six found when the Justice Department did another search of his Wilmington residence.
All of these classified documents date back to his time as vice president under Barack Obama, but the White House has not given any details on what topics the materials cover.