'Get A Real MD': Megyn Kelly Mocks First Lady Jill Biden After She Was Referred To As Doctor During NFL Game
Political pundit Megyn Kelly did not appreciate NFL announcers referring to First Lady Jill Biden as "doctor" during the Sunday Night Football game. The former Fox News host mocked President Joe Biden's wife on Twitter and told her to get "get a real MD," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, took aim at an unlikely member of the Biden family during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. The SiriusXM radio host was peeved that the announcers called the First Day by her academic title.
The 52-year-old political radio show host did not think it was appropriate that First Lady Biden was called a doctor, which is a title she holds through her Ed.D degree.
While her husband may be the POTUS, Dr. Biden continued to utilize her degree and career in education as a community college professor.
Regardless of Dr. Biden's academic accomplishments that merit the official use of the title, Kelly felt it was unfair — and took to Twitter to mock the First Lady as she voiced her grievances with the academic title.
"Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her 'Dr. Jill Biden," Kelly tweeted during the NFL game. "Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title."
Dr. Biden earned her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Delaware, where she also earned her Doctorate of Education — after she earned master's degrees in Education and English from Villanova University and West Chester University.
Regardless of decades of learning and teaching in a college classroom, Kelly told the First Lady, "Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem."
Kelly's tweet was viewed more than 4.3 million times but was only liked by 50,000 users as of Monday morning.
The replies to Kelly's low-blow remark sparked a heated debate on academics using their titles.
"PhDs existed before MDs. You sound jealous and petty," read one user's reply, which was liked over 32,000 times.
"Do you realize that getting a Ph.D. doesn’t mean you’re a medical doctor? Are you that ignorant or are you just treating your audience as if they are?" replied another user, who's comment was liked over 12,000 times.
A PhD or Doctorate of Philosophy is a degree awarded at the highest level of education and is used to denote rigorous research, study, and extensive time devoted to a particular subject.
A key difference between academics who earn a Ph.D. vs Ed.D is the applied use of the degree versus research-based work. Dr. Biden's use of her degree of continued work in the education field as a college professor is an example of her title being put to good use.
The conservative talk show host earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Syracuse University in 1992 and earned her Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School in 1992.